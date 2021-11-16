SDUSD blue vaccine bus brings convenience to community

The San Diego Unified School District is on the road, providing free vaccines from a blue bus. Tuesday, the bus was parked at Bell Middle School. UC San Diego Health is partnering with the school district to make it as easy as possible for the community to access the vaccine.

Bell Middle School teacher Kelly Baker, a teacher of 19 years, just had to step outside her classroom to get her booster shot.

And she knows not every family will be at the blue bus with her.

“Some families feel safer and that’s great. And some don’t feel that it’s time, like it’s has had enough development yet so,” said Baker.

Parent Avelina Perez brought her 6 year old son for his first vaccine, and got her booster too.

“I don’t have any vaccine hesitancy. I trust the vaccine,” said Perez.” I just want my family to be vaccinated so we can celebrate the coming holidays.”

She had a close call when her husband contracted a breakthrough case of the virus last March, without any symptoms.

“The rest of us tested negative. My three kids and me tested negative," said Perez.

The CDC's approval for kids ages 5-11 to get vaccinated is one step closer to ending the pandemic.

If there’s a silver lining to all of this, Baker said, it’s her learning a new way to teach.

“Just throw in another wrench in it. Maybe it was making us more digitally sound and that was a good thing. School will never be the same so.”

For the mobile vaccine station schedule head to the district's vaccine website.