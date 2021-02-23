San Diego Unified Announces Target Date to Reopen Schools

After nearly a year of campus closures and at-home learning due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego Unified School District on Tuesday announced its target date to reopen its campuses.

San Diego Unified school board member Richard Barrera told NBC 7 that staff members are slated to return to campuses the week of April 5, with students at all grade levels returning the following week, dependent upon whether the county had returned to the red tier and vaccines being fully available to staffers.

The county will begin making COVID-19 vaccines available to school employees March 1.

Getting our kids back in the classroom is one of our highest priorities & I want to commend SD Unified and SD Education Association for this step. At the County, we will do everything possible to get our school staff vaccinated so our classrooms can be open to in-person learning https://t.co/Ov0qLbSaS1 — Nathan Fletcher (@nathanfletcher) February 23, 2021

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will reserve 10% of vaccine doses to administer them to educators, school staff and childcare providers. At least 75,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines is planned to be given weekly to teachers.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said on Tuesday having children return to in-person class is one of the board's highest priorities.

"...I want to commend SD Unified and SD Education Association for this step," he said in a statement. "At the county, we will do everything possible to get our school staff vaccinated so our classrooms can be open to in-person learning."

SDUSD, California's second-largest school district, announced in a joint statement with Los Angeles Unified School District that it would shutter its doors March 16, 2020. Other schools in the region soon followed suit.

Earlier this month, a light appeared at the end of the tunnel for SDUSD when the school district and local educators released a joint statement saying they reached an agreement on a path to reopen schools.

California's governor, who was at Petco Park vaccination super station on Monday. said efforts were being undertaken at a state level to address the necessity of giving shots to educators.

“We think we will be in a position to offer in-person learning to all of our grades in elementary, middle and high schools in the spring,” Barrera said at the time. “And we’re extremely confident that we will have a full school year, full reopening in the fall and expanded summer programs before then."

The school district has not released details on how many days a week it will reopen in mid-April nor if students will have the chance to continue learning from home if they wish.