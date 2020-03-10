coronavirus

SDUSD Adds Emergency Agenda Item to Discuss Coronavirus Plan

By Christina Bravo

The San Diego Unified School District added a last-minute agenda item Tuesday to discuss authorizing an emergency resolution that would give the superintendent the power to make decisions in case of a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The Board of Education for the second-largest district in California is expected to consider the resolution granting emergency powers to Superintendent Cindy Marten during the scheduled 5 p.m. meeting.

Watch a livestream of the SDUSD school board meeting in the player above.

Local

coronavirus 12 mins ago

SDSU Moving Classes Online After Spring Break

Mission Valley 21 mins ago

‘Police Activity’ Shuts Down I-8 in Mission Valley

Under the resolution, the superintendent could be allowed to take actions like relocating students and staff, determining alternative educational program options, directing staff to serve disaster service workers, among others.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSDUSD
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us