SDUSD Adds Emergency Agenda Item to Discuss Coronavirus Plan

The San Diego Unified School District added a last-minute agenda item Tuesday to discuss authorizing an emergency resolution that would give the superintendent the power to make decisions in case of a potential coronavirus outbreak.

The Board of Education for the second-largest district in California is expected to consider the resolution granting emergency powers to Superintendent Cindy Marten during the scheduled 5 p.m. meeting.

Under the resolution, the superintendent could be allowed to take actions like relocating students and staff, determining alternative educational program options, directing staff to serve disaster service workers, among others.

This is a developing story and will be updated.