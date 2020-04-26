SDSU’s Mitchell Declares for NBA Draft

Aztecs guard Malachi Flynn declared for the NBA Draft and is not planning on coming back. San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell is also throwing his hat in the National Basketball Association ring but keeping open the possibility for one more year in college.

Mitchell has decided to make himself Draft-eligible but is not hiring an agent, preserving his NCAA eligibility. He’ll be able to talk with teams and scouting services to get a read on where he might be selected. If he doesn’t like the projections Mitchell can withdraw and return for his senior season at SDSU.

As of right now the NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 and Mitchell would have to make his decision by June 3 but those dates could be moved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last season as a junior the 6’6” Mitchell earned All-Mountain West Conference 1st Team honors and became one of the MWC’s most dangerous scoring threats, setting career highs in field goal shooting percentage, 3-point shooting percentage and free throw shooting percentage.

If he decides to start his professional career the Aztecs will have to replace four of their top five scorers (along with Flynn, Yanni Wetzell and K.J. Feagin) from the team that went 30-2 before the NCAA Tournament was canceled.