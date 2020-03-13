coronavirus

SDSU Student, USD Student Test Positive for COVID-19; Exposure Threat on Campus Low: HHSA

The County Health and Human Services Agency told both universities the threat to other students on campus was low

By Rafael Avitabile and NBC 7 Staff

A San Diego State University study abroad student and a graduate student at the University of San Diego have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, the universities announced Friday.

The County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) told both universities the exposure threat to others on campus is low.

The SDSU student recently returned from studying abroad in Italy. He is self isolating at his permanent resident outside of San Diego County, according to the university.

The student visit two office on campus but had "very little interaction with any on campus students, faculty and staff," SDSU said. The student did not attend any classes.

His three housemates have no symptoms and are also self quarantined, according to SDSU.

Information about SDSU's response to the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

The USD student with the disease lived off campus and did not expose anyone on campus, according to the university.

Information about USD's response to the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

As of March 13, the HHSA said it was monitoring nine patients with the disease. The HHSA's test results are presumed positive until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

