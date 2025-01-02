San Diego State University

San Diego State student among those injured in deadly New Orleans attack

A driver in a pickup truck flying an ISIS flag sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter district, killing 15 and injuring 30 in an act being investigated as a terrorist attack.

By NBC 7 Staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A student from San Diego State University was among those injured in the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, NBC 7 confirmed.

Local media in South Florida report Steele Idelson from Fort Myers was taken to the hospital after the attack.

SDSU confirmed to NBC 7 that Idelson is a current student.

The severity of her injuries were not made public.

The attack happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday along Bourbon Street. A driver in a pickup truck flying an ISIS flag sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans' bustling French Quarter district, killing 15 and injuring 30 in an act being investigated as a terrorist attack.

The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack, the FBI said. After the vehicle came to a stop, he emerged from the truck and opened fire on responding officers, New Orleans police said. Officers returned fire, striking and killing him, police said.

He has been preliminarily identified as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Guns and pipe bombs were found in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press. The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle.

For the latest updates on the New Orleans attack, click here.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State UniversityLouisiana
