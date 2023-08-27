San Diego State University

SDSU student allegedly sexually assaulted in vehicle near campus; safety warning issued

By City News Service

A San Diego State University student was allegedly sexually assaulted Sunday in a vehicle by a person the student believed to have been a rideshare driver.

The incident occurred Sunday in the area of 70th Street and Saranac Street in San Diego, according to SDSU officials.

"The victim/survivor, who is an SDSU student, informed SDPD that they entered a vehicle, which at the time they thought was a rideshare vehicle, at an unknown location possibly in the college area. At some point between the victim/survivor entering the vehicle and getting dropped off at an off-campus location, the victim/survivor told police that the driver sexually assaulted them," Josh Mays, associate vice president of Safety and Community Empowerment at SDSU, said in a statement.

Officials have advised the following rideshare safety tips:

-- Notify a friend or family member when you are using a rideshare program;

-- While waiting for your ride, stay alert by avoiding distractions;

-- Ride in the backseat whenever possible;

-- Avoid poorly lit areas and;

-- Trust your instincts.

The victim's name has not been released and a description of the suspect was unavailable.

Authorities urge anyone with tips or information to call 619-531-2210 and reference case #23037066.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State UniversitySDSUridesharesexual assault
