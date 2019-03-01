SDSU Selects Clark Construction to Build $250M Mission Valley Stadium

San Diego State University announced the selection of Clark Construction Group to design and build the new multi-use $250 million stadium in Mission Valley, on Feb. 28.

According to SDSU, the company will build a 35,000 capacity stadium to support events including college football, NCAA championship games, concerts, and professional soccer.

The university and Clark will conduct a joint selection process for a stadium architect.

“The Clark team is proud and excited to partner with San Diego State University for the design and construction of the new multi-use stadium,” said Carlos Gonzalez, senior VP and regional executive officer for Clark Construction Group. “The full resources of our national organization, combined with our local expertise and relationships will be at the service of the university to achieve the project’s vision. We recognize the opportunity this project creates for SDSU’s Mission Valley campus and for the greater San Diego community. We could not be more excited to bring this vision to reality.”

In the 2019 SDBJ Book of Lists, Clark reported having 86 local employees and nearly 4,000 employed nationally. The Engineering News-Record ranked Bethesda, Maryland-based Clark at No. 11 on the Top 400 Contractors List.

Clark built Petco Park and has worked on several sports facilities.

Other projects of the Clark Group include $490 million UC San Diego North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood, the $160 million San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Phase 3, and the $110 million SDSU New Student Residence Hall at Remington and 55th Street.

According to SDSU, Clark will begin the design and planning concurrent with the university’s negotiations with the city to purchase the land, and the development of the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the complete SDSU Mission Valley development.

It is expected that the draft EIR will be out for public review this summer and the California State University Board of Trustees would consider its approval in 2020, the university said.

In November the SDSU West development plan won a ballot fight with the SoccerCity initiative opening the way for the university’s development of a new stadium and other facilities at the site of SDCCU Stadium.

