SDSU Reports 2 Additional Cases of COVID-19

San Diego State University reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the total to four cases. The university is saying all cases are unrelated to one another.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26. two students, who both live off-campus in San Diego and who have not been to campus other than to seek testing at Student Health Services, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Both students are recovering and are away from campus, the school said.

On Thursday, Aug. 27 two additional students who also live off-campus in San Diego, and who have not been to campus other than to take a COVID-19 test at the Student Health Services tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both students are recovering as well and are away from campus.

The university confirmed that all four cases are independent cases and are not connected to one another.

All four students did not interact with any SDSU employees outside of the Student Health Services Outdoor COVID-19 test collection booth and were not in any other spaces utilized by the campus community, the school said.

SDSU has contacted and identified all the individuals known to have direct contact with the students.

No other information was given.

SDSU started the fall semester this week. Most classes for the fall semester are held online but about 200 classes that require hands-on instructions will be held in person with safety measures in mind, the school said.

This week members of the Interfraternity Council at SDSU voted to hold all events virtually to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

SDSU is encouraging everyone who comes to campus to wear facial coverings at all times, maintain social distance, and avoid gatherings of people.

"Please be aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your healthcare provider or a medical facility if you do not feel well. If you become ill, you are not to attend classes or go to work until you are well. Students should also inform Student Health Services by calling 619-594-4325," the school said in an email sent to students.