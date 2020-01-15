SDSU

SDSU Releases New Renderings of $54M Plan for Park in Mission Valley

Numerous amenities for all ages are featured along with incorporating the San Diego River

By Garrett Ng

There's a clearer vision of what a large community recreation area could look like at the Mission Valley Stadium site. San Diego State University released new renderings of their proposed 58-acre park and open space project along the San Diego River.

University officials say they plan to spend around $54 million on numerous amenities for the whole family including six multi-purpose fields, basketball courts, adult fitness equipment, hike and bike paths, kids’ play areas, a dog park, a skate park, and even a hillside amphitheater.

The San Diego River will also be featured with landscaping and overlooking platforms.

SDSU will soon go before the California State University Board of Trustees to get approval for its major land purchase.

The University is offering nearly $90 million for about 135 acres of land that will include a new multi-use stadium, affordable housing, campus facilities, traffic improvements, a connecting bridge, and the river park.

If the land purchase is completed by March, university officials are aiming to open a western portion of the river park along with the stadium by August 2022, and then open the whole park by August 2023.

