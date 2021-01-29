SDSU Nursing Students Prepared to Help with Vaccine Roll Out

As frustration and confusion continue over the slow vaccine rollout, local nursing students are stepping up to help speed up the county’s efforts.

“It’s such an empowering opportunity for me not only to represent the school but to be able to help the community in the prevention of COVID-19,” said Jann Claire Abella, SDSU nursing student.

A total of 168 faculty and students were trained to administer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine by the university last week. And, the school says they plan to train another 50 students by next week.

“We wanted our students to be prepared not just for the current pandemic, but any possibility of future pandemics or health crisis,” said Dr. Phillip A. Greiner, director of the SDSU School of Nursing. “It is not very often that you have the opportunity to be a part of something like this that will have a dramatic effect on not just learning but the population that you serve.”

Most students in the nursing program have already started administering COVID-19 vaccines in small clinics as part of their learning curriculum.

Abella administered her first Moderna vaccine this week.

“I wasn't nervous really, I was excited to give the first shot and the patients were great,” Abella said.

And Julia Andres did her first one just two days ago.

“I felt like this is making a huge difference in their lives and I knew I was going to provide them relief after all this confusion,” Andres said.

The students are expected to start helping administer vaccines on larger scales at the county's super vaccination sites in the coming days.

“I’m very excited because I feel like it's going to make the rollout faster,” said Andres. “I want this to be available to all people already so that we can get back to our normal way of living.”

In a time of great need, students giving back to the community that supports them.