SDSU Moving Forward With Hosting May 2021 Commencement at Petco Park

San Diego State University just released more details about its May 2021 commencement.

After announcing in March it was planning for an in-person commencement option for 2021 graduates the university announced it will be held at Petco Park.

"After close consultation with county public health officials and in adherence with county and state guidelines, SDSU is moving forward with hosting our May 2021 Commencement at Petco Park," SDSU said in an email sent to students on Thursday.

The tentative commencement schedule released in March will remain the same:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021: 9:00 a.m. – College of Education 2:00 p.m. – College of Sciences

Wednesday, May 26, 2021: 8:00 a.m. – College of Arts and Letters 1:00 p.m. – College of Engineering 5:30 p.m. – Fowler College of Business

Thursday, May 27, 2021: 9:00 a.m. – College of Health and Human Services 2:00 p.m. – College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts



All graduates planning to participate in the in-person ceremonies at Petco Park must register in advance in order to attend, SDSU said. An email will be sent to graduates on April 12 with registration information, including ticket and guest details.

Graduates will also have the opportunity to create their custom graduate slide.

SDSU said it will also provide a virtual option for those who prefer. All ceremonies will be livestreamed online.

More details can be found on the SDSU Commencement site.