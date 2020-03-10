SDSU Moving Classes Online After Spring Break

San Diego State University announced Tuesday most in-person courses will be moved online when classes resume after spring break.

Leading up to the break, scheduled from March 30 to April 3, faculty can decide when they move their classes online. The conversion will be mandatory, however, once students return.

The conversion includes all courses with the exception of smaller lab courses, field schools, courses with a clinical component, and art studios, which will be decided on a case-by-vase basis, SDSU said.

Any faculty member who wants to continue conducting class sessions in person must get permission from the dean of their associated school.

"In each case of approval, the dean may ask for clarification about how the course design can be modified to reduce transmission risk (e.g., lab classes broken up into different rooms, or art studio design time spread out)," the university said.

The university said it would decide whether to cancel or postpone on-campus events on a case-by-case basis. Earlier this month, SDSU suspended all of its study abroad programs.

UC San Diego announced Monday it was suspending in-person classes to start the Spring Quarter, and also said university-sponsored athletic events on campus will be played without fans.