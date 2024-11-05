San Diego State University

SDSU library hit by power outage; no impact to polling location

By City News Service

A late-morning power outage left parts of Love Library at San Diego State University briefly without electrical service Tuesday.

The outage, which was reported shortly before 10 a.m., impacted wireless internet access but did not interfere with Election Day voting at the library's polling location, according to an SDSU public statement.

Power had been restored to the affected sections of the library as of 10:40 a.m., university administrators reported.

The cause of the problem was under investigation, according to SDSU officials.

