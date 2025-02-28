SDSU

SDSU police investigate hate crime at Jewish fraternity house

Alpha Epsilon Pi, also known as AEPi, is an international Jewish fraternity. AEPi has chapters at over 150 college campuses in four countries.

By Jeseamy Muentes

SDSU campus banners.

San Diego State University police are investigating an antisemitic attack against the Jewish fraternity house, Alpha Epsilon Pi, on SDSU's fraternity row.

In a letter sent to the SDSU campus, University President Adela de la Torre said several individuals early Wednesday were throwing items toward the frat house on 55th Street while making racist and antisemitic remarks.

The University Police Department is investigating the act as vandalism and a hate crime. The university president says investigators have interviewed more than a dozen witnesses.

"Let us be absolutely clear: any act of hate or discrimination based on a person's religion, race or ethnicity is against university policy and our Principles of Community," de la Torre said. "The university takes these actions very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of all our community members."

The California Department of Justice defines a hate crime as any crime motivated by the victim's real or perceived protected social group, which includes race or ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

The Anti-Defamation League of California released a statement on the attack, commending the university for its prompt intervention.

Campus police urged anyone with information about this incident to contact UPD by calling 619-594-1987 or email pmcmullen@sdsu.edu.

San Diego police are also investigating a separate hate crime that occurred in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood on Valentine's Day. Law enforcement said home surveillance video captured three individuals vandalizing an LGBTQ-flag-themed fence. In that crime, a reward is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

