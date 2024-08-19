SDSU Aztecs make history, name true freshman Danny O'Neil starting quarterback

For the first time since becoming a Division-1 program, which happened five decades ago, the San Diego State Aztecs football program has a true freshman starting at quarterback.

SDSU confirmed to NBC 7 that Danny O'Neil has won the job. He'll be under center (well, more likely in the shotgun) when the Aztecs open their season on August 31 at Snapdragon Stadium against Texas A&M-Commerce. A formal announcement is expected to come on Monday.

O'Neil was a star at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, IN. In three years as a starter he threw for more than 7,800 yards and 99 touchdowns while running for another 27 scores. He was twice named the City Player of the Year and had multiple offers from Power-4 conference schools. He initially committed to Colorado to play for Sean Lewis, who was then the Buffaloes offensive coordinator.

When the Aztecs hired Lewis as their head coach, O'Neil followed him to Montezuma Mesa.

The freshman gave himself a chance to win the starting job by graduating from high school a semester early and enrolling in college for the Spring semester, enabling him to participate in practices in April instead of having to wait for summer camp. Those early reps sped up his development and gave him the chance to make SDSU history.

Sophomore A.J. Duffy, a transfer from Florida State, and redshirt freshman Javance Tupou'ata-Johnson will be fighting for the backup QB spot.