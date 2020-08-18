SDSO Seeks Help Finding Lemon Grove Teen Missing for 3 Weeks

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help to locate a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Alonna Wintland, 15, was last seen getting into the car of an unknown man at her home near the intersection of Lemon Grove Way and Grove Street on July 31. Officials said she left home without a phone or debit card.

According to the teen's legal guardian, Winterland has a history of running away.

SDSO has been searching for Wintland for weeks near her home, places she's known to frequent, and at local hospitals. While the searches have been fruitless, investigators do believe she is in San Diego County.

Wintland is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair that has been dyed purple. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a white shirt, beige shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call SDSO at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.