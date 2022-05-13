SDSO Searching for Pair of Suspects in April Stabbing of Teen in San Marcos

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is looking for two men wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old last month in San Marcos.

The attack took place shortly after 5 p.m. on April 19 in the 500 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road, an SDSO representative told NBC 7.

The teen was taken to the hospital with major injuries. Deputies said he was stabbed in the stomach.

Investigators are looking for two men wanted for attempted murder, 18-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 22-year-old Serafin Cervantes.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gonzalez (on the left in the photo above) is described 5 feet 6 inches and 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. Cervantes is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Marcos Sheriff's Station at (760) 510-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.