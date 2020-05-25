SDSO Searching for Missing At-Risk Man

Authorities are trying to locate a missing man with special needs who walked away from his home in unincorporated Escondido Monday.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies searched for 34-year-old Kyle Meekins by land and air after his mother reported him missing just before 2 p.m.

Deputies say Meekins was last seen at his home in the area of 2200 Puesta Del Sol at around 11:30 a.m. and presumably left on foot. He does not know ho to operate a vehicle and doesn't have access to a cell phone, according to the SDSO.

Deputies on the ground distributed flyers and the department's ASTREA helicopter searched and made announcements from the air.

Meekins is described as 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon or burgundy collared shirt or sweater, black or grey shorts, and black slip-on slippers. He may appear to have a hunch when he walks, according to deputies.

Anyone who thinks they see Meekins can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit an anonymous tip on the P3 app.