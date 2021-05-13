SDSO Says Body Parts Found in Rancho San Diego Dumpster in 2003 Have Been ID'd, Arrest Made

A years-long investigation into human body parts found in a dumpster in Rancho San Diego has resulted in an arrest two decades later, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Thursday.

SDSO has been working for nearly 20 years to identify the person behind the remains found in 2003 but has been unsuccessful, until now.

The department credits a technology they call investigative genetic genealogy to identify the victim, which allowed them to make an arrest in the case. SDSO said it was the first time this type of technology has been used in this way by law enforcement in San Diego County.

The person who was arrested faces a murder charge, SDSO said.

SDSO is expected to release details of the investigation at a news briefing scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. The briefing, which will take place in the department's crime lab, will be streamed in the player above.

San Diego's Unsolved Cold Cases