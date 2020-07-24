SDSO

Deputies Responding to Stabbing in San Marcos; 3 Injured

Three people were hospitalized Friday night after a stabbing incident in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

North County deputies responded to Autumn Drive, south of W. Mission Road, at around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. Three people were taken to the hospital in ambulances, according to the SDSO.

No one is in custody at this point and the SDSO did not say if deputies were looking for a suspect.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on the developing story.

