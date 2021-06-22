Spring Valley

SDSO Releases Video of Person of Interest in 2020 Slaying

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest connected to the case of a 59-year-old security guard who was gunned down outside a Spring Valley marijuana dispensary a year ago

Kenneth Love II was found mortally wounded in front of an unlicensed cannabis shop in the 8700 block of Troy Street, just east of state Route 125, shortly after 11 p.m. on June 2, 2020, according to sheriff's officials. Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenneth Love II

Several men were seen fleeing the area following the deadly gunfire, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Detectives released video on Tuesday that included footage shot by a security camera of a man they are calling a person of interest in the case. Investigators believe he might have fled in a white 2018 Toyota Camry, Seiver said.

The victim's family has added $3,000 to a reward fund of up to $1,000 posted by San Diego County Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest for Love's slaying.

Sheriff's Detectives say the person of interest might have been driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry. Photo courtesy of the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Anyone who might be able to help authorities solve the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

