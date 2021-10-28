SDSO Looking for Suspect in Stick Up at Moonlight State Beach

Deputies reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a thief who allegedly pulled a gun on a man this week at Moonlight State Beach and threatened his life while robbing him.

The masked bandit, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, accosted the victim at the ocean shoreline off the 400 block of West B Street in Encinitas shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, pointed a pistol at his head and demanded his belongings, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Fearing for his life, the victim threw his earbuds and cellphone on the ground," Sgt. Paul Michalke said. "The (robber) grabbed the earbuds and told him he would kill him if he called law enforcement. He then took off running north on Fifth Street."

Deputies searched the area by ground and aboard a patrol helicopter but were unable to locate the robber, described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 135-pound man in jeans, a dark sweatshirt, a hat, a black ski mask and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.