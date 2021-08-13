Vista

SDSO Looking for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Left Pedestrian for Dead in Vista

By Rafael Avitabile

Police tape
Getty Images

Deputies are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian for dead Friday night in Vista.

The pedestrian was hit near Sycamore Avenue and Oak Road just before 9 p.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Daniel Vengler.

The suspect drove off in an unknown direction in what was described as a brown early 2000s Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows and heavy front-end damage, Lt. Vengler said.

Witnesses performed CPR on the pedestrian before medics arrived, but neither could save the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was not identified.

Deputies said Sycamore Avenue would be closed near the accident site for a few hours and asked drivers to avoid the area.

