San Diego County Sheriff's Department

SDSO Investigating Teen's Death at Juvenile Detention Facility in Kearny Mesa

The 16-year-old was found unresponsive in his room Wednesday morning and showed no signs of trauma, according to San Diego County

By NBC 7 Staff

the back doors of an ambulance with the word ambulance emblazoned across the double doors
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A death investigation was launched after a teenager at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Keany Mesa was found unresponsive in his room and later died.

San Diego County Probation Department officers found the 16-year-old at around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county. Officers, facility medical staff and fire department medics responded but were unable to save him.

The teen showed no immediate signs of trauma or assault, the county said.

Homicide Unit investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are handling the death investigation.

The county said behavioral health clinicians will be available for other facility residents who need counseling, according to the county.

The county said additional details surrounding the teen's death will be released after an autopsy is conducted.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's Departmentdeath investigationjuvenile detention facilitySan Diego Probation Department
