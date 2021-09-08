SDSO Investigating Teen's Death at Juvenile Detention Facility in Kearny Mesa

A death investigation was launched after a teenager at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Keany Mesa was found unresponsive in his room and later died.

San Diego County Probation Department officers found the 16-year-old at around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county. Officers, facility medical staff and fire department medics responded but were unable to save him.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The teen showed no immediate signs of trauma or assault, the county said.

Homicide Unit investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are handling the death investigation.

The county said behavioral health clinicians will be available for other facility residents who need counseling, according to the county.

The county said additional details surrounding the teen's death will be released after an autopsy is conducted.