SDSO Identifies Victim in Encinitas Fatal New Year's Day Hit-and-Run

The man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on New Year's Day has been identified, officials in North County announced Tuesday.

David D'Lima, 23, of San Diego was killed Sunday during a midnight walk with a friend on Pacific Coast Highway in Encinitas, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). Deputies were called to Highway 101 just before 12:30 a.m. after they received a report of a crash involving two pedestrians.

"A vehicle was driving westbound on Encinitas Boulevard approaching Coast Highway 101 when a man was walking northbound crossing Encinitas Boulevard," SDSO Sgt. Jeremy Collis said. "The vehicle struck the man then continued westbound onto West B Street and fled the area."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

D'Lima was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. It is unclear if the other individual the victim was with suffered any injuries or was hospitalized.

The vehicle that hit them was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver's side, according to authorities

SDSO's Traffic Division is handling the investigation and is in search of footage from any security cameras that could have captured the hit-and-run vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call 760-966-3500 or the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.