SDSO Deputy Serenades Senior With Sweet Covers

With a guitar in hand and sweet singing skills, one San Diego Sheriff’s Department Deputy brightened the day of a handful of senior citizens when he visited their homes and serenaded them with impressive covers.

The musical stylings of SDSO San Marcos Deputy Roland Garza had the seniors smiling, clapping, dancing along and even brought tears to one woman. He performed his renditions of The Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand” and Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away.”

No hellos. No one to share a laugh. Until an @SDSheriff Senior Volunteer comes for a visit. We want our senior and disabled residents to know they are never alone even during a pandemic. That's why we organized a special visit with @SDSOSanMarcos Deputy Garza serenading them. pic.twitter.com/Vn8fpuiPcB — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 28, 2020

Following the performance, the deputy carefully handed two of his listeners a bouquet of flowers, wearing gloves during the interaction.

Garza’s performance was part of the department’s You Are Not Alone program, in which volunteers check on members with phone calls to ensure senior and disabled citizens stay and feel connected during the coronavirus pandemic.