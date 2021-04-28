San Diego

SDPD's New Program Will Help Public Identify Safe Spaces

Stickers that participating businesses will display will have a QR code that links to information on how to report a hate crime

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Nicole Gomez

Generic SDPD Cruiser in downtown San Diego
NBC 7

The San Diego Police Department will introduce Wednesday a new program that identifies local businesses as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and a refuge to call for help in case of any harassment.

The new Safe Place Program will give stickers to participating businesses to display on their front windows or in any highly visible area so residents can know those locations are safe spaces for victims or a hate crime. Authorities said the stickers will have a QR code that anyone can scan to get more information on how to report hate crimes and to get resources for communities that are often targeted.

Businesses in Hillcrest, North Park and surrounding neighborhoods will participate in the rollout, SDPD said. The department has plans to extend the program to businesses that serve the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, as well.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit will be joined in a press conference at 8 a.m. by several city leaders as well as LGBTQ+ community leaders for the official announcement of the program.

