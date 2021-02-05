SDPD Trying to ID Sexual Battery Suspect Accused of Groping Women in City Heights

The San Diego Police Department is trying to track down a man accused of grabbing and rubbing his body against women in two City Heights businesses.

Police say the man grabbed a female customer inappropriately in a business along University Avenue on Jan. 21, and rubbed his body against another woman at a nearby business the same day.

The man is considered a sexual battery suspect, according to SDPD. Investigators say he spoke English and Spanish and had an "unusual gait." No other descriptors were given.

SDPD is asking anyone with information about the man pictured above to call Mid-City Division Acting Detective T. Young at (619) 516-3012.