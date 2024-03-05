Toddler safe after suspect steals car in Spring Valley; suspect sought

Deputies are searching for a man involved in a car theft and the kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the victim of a car theft reported his 2-year-old daughter was inside the car when it was stolen in the 500 block of Sweetwater Road, according to Sgt. Brenan Lane.

"As deputies were responding to the area, the car was located at the intersection of Jamacha Road and Sweetwater Road," Lane said. "The toddler was found unharmed in her car seat and was reunited with her parents."

Witnesses said they saw a bald man in a white shirt fleeing from the car. Deputies were unable to find the suspect after a search of the area. The case was being investigated as a kidnapping and auto theft, Lane said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If anyone has information about the case, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.