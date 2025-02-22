Police release video of SDPD shooting that killed teen near Santa Fe Depot in downtown

Authorities Friday released video footage of a police shooting that fatally wounded a 16-year-old boy as he was fleeing from a gun-toting youth who had opened fire on him moments earlier at Santa Fe Depot.

San Diego Police Department Officer Daniel Gold had just arrived in the area on an unrelated call when a fellow patrolman reported hearing gunfire at the historic Kettner Boulevard train station shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to SDPD officials.

Just before the shots sounded, a surveillance camera captured images of the teen walking on a boarding platform toward a pair of other youths, one of whom suddenly pulled a gun and fired at least two shots at him before fleeing to the north with his companion.

The targeted boy responded by running for his life to the south, then to the east through an open-air corridor at the downtown depot.

Gold, meanwhile, hurried north toward the walkway with his gun drawn and his uniform-worn camera activated. Just as he got there, the teen emerged directly in front of him onto a sidewalk on the east side of the station, and the officer shot him at close range.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The video below was edited and released by San Diego police and shows an SDPD officer shooting a person. Viewer discretion is advised.

The boy screamed and continued running for a short distance before collapsing. The officers then began performing CPR on him, while doing so finding a handgun concealed under the youth's clothing near his right thigh, according to police.

Paramedics took the teenager to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

There are no indications that the teen fired his gun during the incident or was holding it when Gold, a two-year member of the police department, opened fire on him.

Following an investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office — which investigates uses of lethal force on the part of SDPD personnel under terms of a regional agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest — the District Attorney's Office will rule on whether Gold acted within the law when he shot the boy.

On Feb. 6, police arrested a suspect — another 16-year-old — in connection with the apparently non-injury gunfire that led to the police shooting, according to the SDPD. His name has been withheld because he is a minor.