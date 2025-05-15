For the first time in years, the San Diego Police Department has no backlog of untested sexual-assault evidence kits, marking a key milestone for the agency, SDPD officials announced Wednesday.

The accomplishment puts the department in compliance with California Senate Bill 22 from 2019, which required law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct more timely DNA analyses of sex-assault forensic evidence.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In August of that year, the SDPD had an estimated 1,800 untested rape kits, Capt. Brent Williams said.

In 2020, the agency turned to a contract laboratory, Bode Cellmark Forensics, to help meet the mandate. The work, according to SDPD officials, was divided into three phases:

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A total of 450 SB22-mandated kits from 2016-19. They were all tested by December 2021

Another 1,350 so-called "historical" kits dating from prior to 2016. They were tested by October 2024

An additional 873 kits from 2020-24. They were tested by November of last year

While Bode focused on the backlog, the SDPD laid the groundwork to bring all future testing in-house, according to Williams. Between 2020 and 2024, the department invested in staffing, lab renovations and new equipment, while streamlining procedures to ensure that incoming kits could be processed efficiently and thoroughly, he said.

Due to those improvements, the SDPD Crime Lab now tests sex-assault forensic evidence significantly faster than before — averaging a 45-day turnaround, well ahead of the 145-day requirement set by SB22, Williams said.

"These kits play a critical role in identifying sexual-assault offenders, supporting prosecutions and delivering justice to survivors," the captain noted.

SDPD officials presented the update to the city Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.