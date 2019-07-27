A San Diego sergeant was arrested Friday night for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD Sgt. Joseph Ruvido, 49, was charged with one count of soliciting a minor for sex.

SDPD received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force Wednesday about “individuals soliciting sex with minors.” While investigating the claim, officers discovered one of the alleged suspects was Ruvido.

At 9 p.m. Friday, officers arrested Ruvido without incident in Carmel Valley, SDPD said. The department also served a search warrant.

SDPD continues to investigate this case.

Ruvido has served SDPD for 21 years and had been assigned to the Watch Commander’s Office.

SDPD Chief David Nisleit will hold a press conference about this case at 1 p.m., which will be livestreamed on this webpage.