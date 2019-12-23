SDPD Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

A San Diego police sergeant who’s been working for the department for more than 22 years was arrested Sunday for charges related to domestic violence, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Don Williams was arrested at his home, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said. Williams was off-duty at the time and was booked into Vista Jail for alleged domestic violence.

The Carlsbad Police Department is the lead agency investigating Williams’ case.

In a press release Monday, SDPD Chief David Nisleit said the SDPD “does not tolerate this type of criminal conduct.” The chief has removed Williams’ police officer powers and placed him on unpaid leave amid the investigation.

The SDPD said Williams has been with the department for more than two decades. He was assigned to Mid-City Division investigations.

No further details of the allegations surrounding the sergeant were released.