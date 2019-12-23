SDPD

SDPD Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

SDPD Sgt. Don Williams was arrested Sunday at his home in Carlsbad

By Monica Garske

SDPD-Generic-police-tape
NBC 7 News

A San Diego police sergeant who’s been working for the department for more than 22 years was arrested Sunday for charges related to domestic violence, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Department Sgt. Don Williams was arrested at his home, Lt. Shawn Takeuchi said. Williams was off-duty at the time and was booked into Vista Jail for alleged domestic violence.

The Carlsbad Police Department is the lead agency investigating Williams’ case.

Local

stolen car 1 hour ago

San Diego Mom’s Car Stolen, With Christmas Gifts Inside

shooting 1 hour ago

Man Shot by Stepfather After Allegedly Threatening Mother With Knife in Cardiff Home

In a press release Monday, SDPD Chief David Nisleit said the SDPD “does not tolerate this type of criminal conduct.” The chief has removed Williams’ police officer powers and placed him on unpaid leave amid the investigation.

The SDPD said Williams has been with the department for more than two decades. He was assigned to Mid-City Division investigations.

No further details of the allegations surrounding the sergeant were released.

This article tagged under:

SDPDCarlsbaddomestic violence
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us