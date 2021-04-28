SDPD Seeks Help Finding Missing Woman

San Diego police are asking for help Wednesday to find a woman who attends a developmental services facility.

Dahlia Castro, 40, attends the San Diego Regional Center, an organization that helps those with developmental disabilities thrive in the community. The San Diego Police Department said she has the mental ability of a young teenager and is not likely to know how to get home or where she lives.

Castro doesn't know how to use public transportation and is not carrying any money or identification.

Castro is about 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 320 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown. Police do not know what she was last wearing. A photo of Castro is posted below.

Anyone with information should contact SDPD's missing person's unit at 619-531-2277.