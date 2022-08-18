SDPD Searching for Suspect in Pacific Beach Kidnapping, Sex Assault

San Diego Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Pacific Beach last Saturday.

SDPD and Crime Stoppers released a sketch of the suspect, who they describe as between 30 and 40 years old, 200 pounds and 5 feet 6 inches tall with short dark-brown hair, a receding hairline and a mustache.

At around 2 a.m. on Aug. 13, the man drove up to a woman as she was walking along Pacific Beach Drive and offered her a ride, according to police. The woman refused, and moments later, the man approached her from behind and took her by force into his vehicle.

The man then drove the woman near Oliver Avenue and Everts Street and sexually assaulted her, SDPD said. Then, he drove to the 2100 block of Pacific beach Drive where the victim got out of the car.

SDPD and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information to call Detective Springer with the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit (619) 455-8283,Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.