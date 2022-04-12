missing person

SDPD Searching for Missing Pacific Beach Woman Considered At Risk

Nicole Paré is described as 5 feet 2 inches and about 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

San Diego police are searching for a missing Pacific Beach woman considered at risk.

Nicole Paré, 32, was reported missing by family after she failed to pick up a relative from the airport Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Family members checked her home in Pacific Beach but Paré was not there and nor was her vehicle, a 2017 Audi A5 with the license plate 7VAZ668, according to SDPD.

Investigators say Paré's purse was found in La Mesa, and her car was spotted in La Mesa and Lemon Grove on Monday.

SDPD says she is considered at-risk partly because she has never gone missing before. There is no evidence she's the victim of a crime, according to the department.

Paré is described as 5 feet 2 inches and about 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 and reference case #22-500305.

