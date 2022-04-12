SDPD Searching for Missing Pacific Beach Woman Considered At Risk

San Diego police are searching for a missing Pacific Beach woman considered at risk.

Nicole Paré, 32, was reported missing by family after she failed to pick up a relative from the airport Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Family members checked her home in Pacific Beach but Paré was not there and nor was her vehicle, a 2017 Audi A5 with the license plate 7VAZ668, according to SDPD.

Paré is a 32yrs old, white female, blond hair, brown eyes, 5’2” tall, and about 130 lbs. Her clothing is unknown at this time.



If anyone has information on Nicole Marie Paré please contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 and reference

SDPD Case #22-500305 pic.twitter.com/n6M0aP1eD3 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) April 13, 2022

Investigators say Paré's purse was found in La Mesa, and her car was spotted in La Mesa and Lemon Grove on Monday.

SDPD says she is considered at-risk partly because she has never gone missing before. There is no evidence she's the victim of a crime, according to the department.

Anyone with information can call SDPD at (619) 531-2000 and reference case #22-500305.