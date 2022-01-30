SDPD Searching For Man Wearing 49ers Jersey Who Shot Another Man in the Leg Following NFC Playoff Game

Police were searching for a man wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey who shot another man in East Village Sunday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting happening around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Seventh Avenue, near the Buca di Beppo Italian restaurant, police said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The victim was hit in the leg by the shooter, police said. Investigators say the alleged shooter had blond hair and may have left the area in an SUV.

The shooting comes as the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC Conference Championship Sunday.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked call police at 619-531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.