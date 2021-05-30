SDPD Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Injured Woman in Downtown

San Diego Police are searching for a driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left one woman injured Sunday in downtown San Diego.

The 87-year-old woman was crossing 700 W. G Street from the north sidewalk to the south when a car struck her in the roadway and fled eastbound on G Street, police said.

SDPD Officer John Buttle said the car is described as a 2013 to 2015 White Nissan Altima, driven by an unknown person, and was driving eastbound on 700 W. G Street in the second to the right traffic lane.

The car and the driver are still outstanding.

The woman was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center where she was admitted to the ICU for a laceration to the back of the head and a brain bleed. She is non-life-threatening at this time.

The Traffic Division Collision Investigation Bureau and Traffic Investigation Unit are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.