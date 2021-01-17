LITTLE ITALY

SDPD Search for Missing Man, 85, from Little Italy

By City News Service

Picture of Wolfgang Fred Von Horn
San Diego Police Department

Police asked for public assistance to find an 85-year-old man with declining mental capacity who disappeared Saturday from his home in Little Italy.

Wolfgang Fred Von Horn was last seen earlier on Saturday wearing a blue baseball cap with red "ONEIL" lettering, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, San Diego police said.

Von Horn is white. He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to SDPD. He has silver hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911.

This article tagged under:

LITTLE ITALYSan Diego Police DepartmentMissing Man
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us