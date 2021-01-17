SDPD Search for Missing Man, 85, from Little Italy

Police asked for public assistance to find an 85-year-old man with declining mental capacity who disappeared Saturday from his home in Little Italy.
Wolfgang Fred Von Horn was last seen earlier on Saturday wearing a blue baseball cap with red "ONEIL" lettering, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, San Diego police said.
Von Horn is white. He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to SDPD. He has silver hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911.