SDPD Search for Missing Man, 85, from Little Italy

Police asked for public assistance to find an 85-year-old man with declining mental capacity who disappeared Saturday from his home in Little Italy.

Wolfgang Fred Von Horn was last seen earlier on Saturday wearing a blue baseball cap with red "ONEIL" lettering, a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, San Diego police said.

We are looking for a missing person at risk. Mr. Von Horn, 85, was last seen in the Little Italy neighborhood earlier this afternoon. He was last seen wearing blue baseball hat, short sleeve blue plaid shirt and jeans. He’s 5’2” and 130LBS. If you see him please call 911. pic.twitter.com/705DXnDvqP — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 17, 2021

Von Horn is white. He stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, according to SDPD. He has silver hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911.