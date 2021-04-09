SDPD Responds to Report of Man With Guns in Clairemont

Officers are investigating after a woman says her son assaulted her and fled into a canyon in Clairemont with a gun, police said.
The San Diego Police Department responded to the area of Lodi Street in North Clairemont at about noon Friday.
The man, believed to be in his mid-50s, fled into the canyon nearby, his mother told SDPD. Authorities said they are searching for a tall man in his 30s who wore a Green Bay Packers shirt and blue jeans.
Police warn that the man may possibly be armed with a gun.
Aerial footage from SkyRanger 7 showed almost 10 police cruisers in a residential neighborhood in the North Clairemont area.
No other information was available.