Clairemont

SDPD Responds to Report of Man With Guns in Clairemont

By NBC 7 Staff

Police in San Diego County respond to a call of an armed man who allegedly assaulted his mom on Friday, April 9, 2021.
SkyRanger 7

Officers are investigating after a woman says her son assaulted her and fled into a canyon in Clairemont with a gun, police said.

The San Diego Police Department responded to the area of Lodi Street in North Clairemont at about noon Friday.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man, believed to be in his mid-50s, fled into the canyon nearby, his mother told SDPD. Authorities said they are searching for a tall man in his 30s who wore a Green Bay Packers shirt and blue jeans.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 1 Week Until Vaccine Eligibility Expands Again

Rail Closures 2 hours ago

Rail Closures to Impact Service Between Oceanside and San Diego This Weekend

Police warn that the man may possibly be armed with a gun.

Aerial footage from SkyRanger 7 showed almost 10 police cruisers in a residential neighborhood in the North Clairemont area.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

ClairemontSan Diego CountySDPDsearch
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us