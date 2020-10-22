SDPD Releases 911 Call, Footage of Shooting By Officer in Rancho Peñasquitos

The San Diego Police Department released footage from a shooting in Rancho Peñasquitos where an officer shot a man after responding to an alleged domestic violence call.

The footage includes different vantage points from officer-worn cameras and a portion of the 911 call made by the man's wife on October 14. In the video, the man can be heard saying the incident will result in a "suicide by cop" and at one point says he's going to get a gun.

SDPD said they released the footage a little over a week after the shooting because they are "committed to being open and transparent with the public."

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Warning: The following video contains graphic imagery. To Watch, Visit SDPD's YouTube Page.

On Oct. 14, SDPD officers responded to a house located in the 8500 block in Celtic Court after a woman called 911 at around 7:20 p.m. with a domestic violence complaint.

In the video, you can hear the woman calling 911 saying, "Hi, I have an, an inebriated person in my house. I simply want them to leave the room that I'm in."

When the dispatcher asks who that person is, the woman responds saying, "My husband."

As the call continues the man, identified as Richard Young, could be heard in the background saying, "It's gonna be suicide by a cop." The dispatcher then asks Young how he intends to do that. Young responds, "I'm gonna come out with a loaded gun..."

Officers responded to the scene but kept their distance from the home upon arrival until the dispatcher heard signs of a confrontation between Young and his wife inside the home. They moved closer and then first made contact with the two on the front porch.

SDPD Officers Shoot Person in Rancho Peñasquitos.

As shown in the video, Young was seated on his front porch and as officers helped Young to his feet he pulled a handgun from his waistband. Body-worn camera footage shows Young holding the gun as officers struggle to detain him.

One officer, identified as Timothy Breck, discharged his service weapon striking Young in the abdomen, SDPD said.

The shooting was shown from multiple perspectives on the officer's body-worn cameras. A revolver was later recovered at the scene, SDPD said.

SDPD said Young was conscious and breathing prior to being taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He injury was not life-threatening, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Breck is a five-year veteran of the Department assigned to the Northeastern Division. He has been placed on administrative paid leave during the investigation.

SDPD homicide unit is investigating the incident. Once it is completed, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, which will determine if any officers bear criminal responsibility.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI will be monitoring the investigation, according to SDPD.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.