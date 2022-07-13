SDPD Releases Descriptions of Teens Wanted in Connection With City Heights Shooting of 14-Year-Old

While San Diego police continue searching for the group responsible for the City Heights shooting death of a 14-year-old boy, the department released descriptions of the wanted subjects in hopes the public could help.

Enrique Medina was gunned down on Sunday afternoon when a group of four males approached him as he was walking near the intersection of Polk Avenue and 37th Street. According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the group “issued a gang challenge” to the victim, and then one person opened fire on him.

SDPD described the group of four as:

16-to-17-year-old male with a husky build and average height. He had a white long-sleeve T-shirt on at the time of the shooting

16-to-17-year-old male with a thin build who stands at about 5 feet 4 inches tall. He had a blue baseball cap on at the time

A 17-year-old male. It is unclear what kind of clothing he had on during the shooting

18-to-19-year-old male with a medium build who stands at about 6 feet tall. He’s described as weighing 160 to 170 pounds and had a gray T-shirt and black jeans on at the time.

The group of males left the scene southbound on 37th Street in a light-colored sedan, police said.

Police confirmed Medina’s identity on Wednesday, but his loved ones told NBC 7 that the teen was the one killed in the shooting. They held a vigil and memorial walk for him on Tuesday as they chanted for justice in his killing.

"They took everything away from him, from my parents, the only boy, youngest kid," said Natalia Medina, the victim’s sister. "We're still trying to process everything."

Medina was described as a compassionate and sensitive teen who was a protective and loving brother to his sisters. He was a recent graduate of Clark Middle School in City Heights and enjoyed boxing as a hobby.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

