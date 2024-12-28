Clairemont

San Diego police officer injured after 2 SDPD patrol cars collide

The collision happened just after 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Clairemont Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

By City News Service

An up-close image at a San Diego Police Department cruiser.
NBC 7

A San Diego Police Department officer was hospitalized with a minor injury following a collision between two SDPD patrol cars in Clairemont Friday.

The collision occurred at approximately 2:07 p.m. in the 4300 block of Clairemont Drive, according to SDPD Officer Anthony Carrasco.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"Two police officers in separate cars were rolling with their lights and sirens when they crashed into each other," Carrasco said. "One officer sustained a minor injury and they were taken to the hospital."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

ClairemontSan Diego Police Department
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us