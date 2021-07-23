SDPD Officers Shoot Armed Suspect During Foot Pursuit in Talmadge

San Diego Police Department officers shot an armed suspect after he ran from an attempted traffic stop in the Talmadge neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were responding to reports of a shooting near the Food 4 Less on University Avenue near 60th Street where the suspect had allegedly shot someone in the leg, and recognized a possible suspect vehicle, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

They tried to pull the vehicle over on El Cajon Boulevard near 54th Street, and one passenger exited the vehicle with a gun, according to Buttle.

Officers ran after the armed man and fired at him while they were in pursuit, Buttle said. The suspect was taken into custody after he was shot by officers.

His condition is unknown at this time, Buttle said.

SDPD taped off a section of the parking lot in front of the Grocery Outlet on 54th Street and officers were seen investigating a black sedan.

No other information was available. Check back for updates.