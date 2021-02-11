San Diego police

SDPD Officer Who Died While On Duty to Be Laid to Rest

Officer David Sisto "began experiencing shortness of breath" while responding to a call in Carmel Mountain Tuesday morning

By Christina Bravo

SDPD Officer David Sisto
SDPD

The San Diego Police Department will honor one of their own during a procession Thursday before fallen officer Dave Sisto is laid to rest in Sorrento Valley.

Sisto, 39, went into medical distress while responding to a call in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood of San Diego on Feb. 2, 2021. He had been with the department for more than a decade, SDPD said.

On Thursday, members of the San Diego Police Department were expected to line freeway overpasses as a small motorcade leads Sisto's hearse to El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley.

Preceding the motorcade, Sisto's family, close friends and a few members of SDPD will pay their respects to Sisto during a funeral service at Foothills Christian Church in El Cajon. The ceremony is not open to the public.

A procession led by SDPD motorcycle officers will then proceed along northbound State Route 67 to westbound SR-52 to northbound Interstate 805, eventually ending at the Memorial Park.

Sisto will be buried surrounded by members of his family and close friends. Some members of the U.S. Marine Corps will also be at the ceremony, to honor the fallen officer's time with the Marines.

Sisto died during a call for a welfare check in the Carmel Mountain neighborhood. A witness called police to report a man who appeared to be under the influence, according to SDPD.

He and his trainee responded but when they arrived, the man was already detained.

Minutes later, Sisto "began experiencing shortness of breath and a second ambulance arrived to take Officer Sisto to the hospital, where he passed away," SDPD Chief David Nisleit said.

SDPD said the detainee and Sisto never made contact.

"I want to extend my sincere condolences to Officer Sisto’s loved ones," Nisleit said. "I also ask for the San Diego community to keep their thoughts and prayers with the Sisto family during this difficult time."

Sisto leaves behind his wife and two young children.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the officer's death, as they do with all on-duty deaths, according to the department.

This article tagged under:

San Diego policeSDPDCarmel ValleySDPD Chief NisleitOn-Duty Death
