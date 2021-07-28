SDPD Officer Injured After Crash Near Chicano Park

A San Diego Police officer was injured after an SUV crashed into the SDPD cruiser Tuesday night near Barrio Logan.

The crash happened after 10:30 p.m. on Logan Avenue. Police say the driver of the white SUV crashed into the SDPD cruiser.

No information was released on the extent of the officer's injuries.

SDPD said the driver of the SUV is being investigated for driving under the influence.

No other information was available.

