SDPD Officer Hurt in Crash With MTS Trolley in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Police officer was injured her patrol vehicle crashed with a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in downtown San Diego.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at First Avenue and C Street as the officer was responding to a call regarding three people in a car wearing ski masks, the San Diego Police Department said.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The cause of the crash between the trolley and the SDPD vehicle was not clear.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System reported that both the Orange and Blue lines between City College and Santa Fe Depot were not running due to the crash. The lines were both opened around 11 a.m.

Other officers responded to the initial call and three people were detained, although the charges against them were not disclosed.