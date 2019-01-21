The San Diego Police Department launched an investigation after a man died in custody Sunday night.

Police received a call about a possibly drunk man yelling on Estrella Avenue in the neighborhood of Colina Del Sol at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.

The 52-year-old man told officers he had been drinking and had no medical complaints, according to SDPD.

Officers arrested the man for reportedly violating his probation.

The man was then taken to SDPD headquarters downtown for processing. From here, police said he was moved to Central County jail.

The man was then found unresponsive at the jail, SDPD said.

An officer began performing life-saving measures with assistance from the jail nurse. San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived shortly after to help.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to SDPD.

Detectives from the SDPD Homicide Unit are investigating.

At this time, officials said there was no indication any force was used on the man.

SDPD did not release the name of the officer who transported the man to the jail; however, police said he has been with the department for four years.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.