SDPD Investigating Homicide in Point Loma, Suspect Sought

A driver found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a structure in Point Loma Wednesday night has died, police confirmed.

San Diego police say the driver hit a building near Kemper Street and Kenyon Street just after 6:15 p.m.

The driver was found with at least one gunshot wound, according to SDPD. The driver later died.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police are still looking for a suspect.

No other information was available.

