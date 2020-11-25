point loma

SDPD Investigating Homicide in Point Loma, Suspect Sought

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A driver found with a gunshot wound after crashing into a structure in Point Loma Wednesday night has died, police confirmed.

San Diego police say the driver hit a building near Kemper Street and Kenyon Street just after 6:15 p.m.

The driver was found with at least one gunshot wound, according to SDPD. The driver later died.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Police are still looking for a suspect.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

